Monthly Flows Report - May 2026
Subscribe to newsletter
Back

Monthly Flows Report - May 2026

May 31, 2026
Monthly Flows Report - May 2026Monthly Flows Report - May 2026Video Thumbnail

Welcome to the Monthly Flows Report section. This report serves as an in-depth guide to understanding the performance and trends in the market for crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Each month, we provide detailed analysis on the asset flows, highlighting key market movements and product performance.

Download Report

Disclaimer

This  document  is  not  an  offer  to  sell  or  a  solicitation  of  an  offer  to  buy  or  subscribe  for  securities  of  21Shares  AG  in  any  jurisdiction. Neither  this  document  nor  anything  contained  herein shall  form  the  basis  of,  or  be  relied  upon  in  connection  with,  any  offer  or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the  United  States.  Neither  the  US  Securities  and  Exchange Commission  nor  any  securities  regulatory  authority  of  any  state  or  other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within  the  United  Kingdom,  this  document  is  only  being  distributed  to  and  is  only  directed  at:  (i)  to  investment  professionals  falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and  creditors  of  the  Company  or  (iv)  any  other  persons to  whom  this  document  can  be  lawfully  distributed  in  circumstances  where section  21(1)  of  the  FSMA  does  not  apply.  The  securities  are  only  available  to,  and  any  invitation,  offer  or agreement  to  subscribe, purchase  or  otherwise  acquire  such  securities  will  be  engaged  in  only  with,  relevant  persons.  Any  person  who  is  not  a  relevant  person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted  to  trading  on  a  regulated market.  Eligible  potential  investors  should  read  the  Issuer’s  Base  Prospectus  (EU)  and  the  relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This  document  constitutes  advertisement  within  the  meaning  of  the  Prospectus  Regulation  (EU)  2017/1129  and  the  Swiss  Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2023 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with SIX Exchange Regulation AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2023 Base  Prospectus  and  the  key  information  document  for  any  products  may  be  obtained  at  21Shares  AG's  website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids).

Latest insights

Stay informed with our Weekly Newsletter and deepen your insight with Monthly Reviews.

See all insights
Article page link

21shares team

Jun 1, 2026

What did markets get HYPEd about in May?

Crypto Industry
Article page link

21shares team

May 14, 2026

Hyperliquid runs an exchange Wall Street recognizes

Crypto Industry
Article page link

Eliézer Ndinga

May 13, 2026

The evolution of digital assets and their role in modern portfolios

Bitcoin
Welcome to 21Shares
Country of residence
Country
Investor Type
Individual Investor
Professional investor

General Disclaimers

This website belongs to and is issued by 21 Shares (consisting of 21Shares AG and its affiliates). 21Shares publishes this website solely to provide information on 21Shares and its products. This website does not constitute a public offering of financial products.  Nothing on this website should be considered advice or a recommendation to any person to subscribe for financial products or investment services and activities. 

No information published on this website constitutes a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment instruments or to conclude any other transactions or any legal acts whatsoever.

The website may contain forward-looking statements. 21Shares makes no assurance that products based on crypto currencies, digital assets and indices referencing them will provide positive investment returns. Do not invest before carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such products and read in detail all pre-contractual documentation and periodic reports. Refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the relevant Prospectus (consisting of all its Supplements) and the Final Terms for details on the risks associated with an investment in the products offered by the issuers before investing. Seek your own independent investment advice on all applicable legal requirements, exchange control regulations and taxes in your jurisdiction.

Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only and past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future results. The investment performance of any security referred to on this website can be volatile and can go up or down in value and you can lose your entire investment. Exchange rates may affect the value of investments. Investments in foreign currencies are additionally subject to exchange rate fluctuations and therefore carry a higher level of risk. Therefore, 21Shares cannot guarantee that any capital invested will maintain its value or increase in value.

21Shares does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the website information and will not be responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the content. 21Shares will not be liable for damages (including damages for loss of earnings, business interruption, loss of information or other economic losses of any kind whatsoever) arising from the use, in any form or for any purpose, of the data and information contained on the website.

The entire content of the website is protected by copyright, with all rights reserved by 21Shares. You may save or print individual pages or sections of the website only if copyright and proprietary notices remain intact. Any saving or copying of data acknowledges that copyrights and ownership rights remain with 21Shares. The website does not grant any license or right to use images, trademarks, logos, or software, and downloading or copying any part does not transfer title. 

This website and the materials herein are directed only to certain types of investors in certain jurisdictions in which 21Shares’ products may be distributed. Accordingly, the website is not directed at any person in any jurisdiction in which (by reason of that person's nationality, tax residence or otherwise) publication of or access to the website is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such local restrictions apply must not access the website.

Agree and continue

Start investing today

Step 1
Select a brokerage account below or contact your financial advisor.
Don't see your brokerage? Search for 21shares on your brokerage of choice.
Step 2
Connect with a 21shares representative for more information on how our funds can fit in an investment portfolio
Contact us
*It is important to note that market orders will execute at the current market price, while limit orders allow investors to set a specific price at which to buy or sell the ETP.