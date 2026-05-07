Off the Block: What drives institutions to crypto? Canton explains
The barrier to institutional blockchain adoption is no longer regulation or risk appetite; it’s the infrastructure itself. That's the argument our guests make in the latest episode of Off the Block: Eric Saraniecki and Yuval Rooz, co-founders of Digital Asset and key contributors to the Canton Network.
In the 16th episode of our weekly podcast, we sit down with two of the most pragmatic builders in the space to explore why the design principles underlying today's public chains were never built for the confidentiality, compliance, and composability that institutions actually require, and what a purpose-built alternative looks like in practice.
Dive into the key moments of this episode:
- 03:39 - When did institutions start taking crypto seriously?
- 06:04 - Lessons from early enterprise blockchain experiments
- 10:03 - Is privacy a feature or a prerequisite for finance?
- 17:41 - Tokenization vs “Real-World Assets” explained
- 23:08 - Beyond TVL, what metrics actually matter?
- 26:35 - Hidden risks of institutional onchain adoption
- 36:48 - Why it’s called Canton Network (hint: inspired by Switzerland)
- 44:11 - The future of finance, from friction to instant settlement
▶️ Listen to the full episode of Off the Block with Eric Saraniecki and Yuval Rooz.
Want more conversations with the builders and thinkers behind crypto's hottest projects? Our 21shares podcast brings you closer to the pioneers and companies shaping the digital assets industry. Subscribe to Off the Block, because we believe the future is being built there.
This report has been prepared and issued by 21Shares AG for publication globally. All information used in the publication of this report has been compiled from publicly available sources that are believed to be reliable, however we do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this report. Crypto asset trading involves a high degree of risk. The crypto asset market is new to many and unproven and may have the potential to not grow as expected.
Currently, there is relatively small use of crypto assets in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively large use by speculators, thus contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect an investment in crypto assets. In order to participate in the trading of crypto assets, you should be capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the investment and be able to bear the economic risk of losing your entire investment.
Nothing in this email does or should be considered as an offer by 21Shares AG and/or its affiliates to sell or solicitation by 21Shares AG or its parent of any offer to buy bitcoin or other crypto assets or derivatives. This report is provided for information and research purposes only and should not be construed or presented as an offer or solicitation for any investment. The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or any offering and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to invest in any jurisdiction.
Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax, or other advice and users are cautioned against basing investment decisions or other decisions solely on the content hereof.