Binance hack: the largest robbery in financial history
Subscribe to newsletter
Home
/
Insights
/
Binance hack: the largest robbery in financial history
Back

Binance hack: the largest robbery in financial history

Smiling man with short curly hair wearing a navy blazer and white shirt against a light gray background.
Eliézer Ndinga
October 30, 2026
Binance hack: the largest robbery in financial history

Key takeaways

  • On Thursday, October 29, Binance experienced a $6.3 billion hack. So far, $3 billion has been frozen and is protected from loss. Binance says it will cover every loss.
  • This is the largest robbery in financial-market history, surpassing Bybit in 2025 ($1.5 billion) and the Central Bank of Iraq in 2003 (~$1 billion). 
  • Bitcoin fell just over 2% in the 24 hours following the hack. This is significantly less than Bitcoin's 26% drawdown following the infamous FTX issue of November 2022. 
  • Bitcoin itself was not hacked: this was a security breach at one company, Binance.
  • No impact to 21shares' physically-backed ETPs; all products are trading normally.

Binance hacked for $6.3 billion

On Thursday, October 29, Binance experienced a $6.3 billion hack, the largest theft in history. In response to the hack, Binance has paused withdrawals (deposits have resumed), though it expects to resume within 48 hours, and says it will cover all losses from its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) emergency fund and company funds. 

Source: 21shares, Arkham, stolen by chain, posted 05:20 CET; values at the time of the theft (on-chain estimate, not confirmed by Binance). USDT = $1,875.46M on Ethereum + $612.73M on Tron. *Derived: Arkham’s Ethereum total ($3,738.66M) minus the USDT, USDC and ETH it itemises; includes tokens such as wBETH and RLUSD. **Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base, as grouped by Arkham.

Binance reports that about $3 billion of the stolen assets is frozen onchain (and so protected from loss), which leaves about $3.3 billion still at risk of loss. Freezing works only for tokens whose issuer or governing body can block specific addresses.

Stablecoins, tokens designed to track the US dollar, are one example. Stablecoin issuer Tether froze more than 1.6 billion USDT and Circle more than 800 million USDC, while the Security Council of Arbitrum, a network built on Ethereum, moved 75 million ARB and 8,425 ETH to a frozen wallet.

If unfrozen assets, worth up to $3.3 billion, are moved toward services that obscure the origin of funds (known as ‘mixers’), then recovery prospects for them are narrow.

Source: 21shares Binance, 03:25 and 01:52; Arkham, 05:20 (est.); issuer statements. ARB, ETH and PAXG $ values use CoinGecko prices at 06:48 CET (PAXG via the XAUT gold price). Issuer amounts are “more than” floors and may overlap Binance’s ~$3 billion.

Binance will cover all losses

Binance says it will cover all losses from SAFU and company funds. Its SAFU emergency fund holds 15,000 bitcoin, about $1.18 billion at $78,509 per bitcoin (CoinGecko as of 30 October 2026). That covers about 36% of the $3.3 billion not frozen and leaves about $2.1 billion, which will come from company funds. As of 1 October 2026, its proof of reserves showed net user balances of $134 billion against onchain holdings of about $136 billion, a surplus near $2 billion (ChainCatcher).

Binance has met a loss before, when in May 2019 its SAFU covered 7,000 bitcoin, about $40 million, in full.

How did the Binance hack happen?

Binance's initial finding points to a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop, with no sign that any wallet private key leaked. Binance has not disclosed its fund-approval process, and no evidence shows that one person could approve these transfers, and nothing indicates an insider job.

Chainalysis says it has a high degree of confidence that North Korea is responsible, though Binance and no government entity has confirmed attribution. If this does prove to be the case, recovery of the unfrozen funds is unlikely. Groups linked to North Korea typically launder through swaps and bridges that move tokens between blockchains, and through mixers, and funds not frozen early are rarely recovered. Attribution also carries sanctions weight, since the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions Lazarus Group and related North Korean cyber groups, so anyone handling the stolen funds could face compliance questions.

A spillover into decentralized finance (DeFi), lending and trading applications that run on blockchains without a central operator, was contained. The attacker supplied 60 million stolen USDT to Aave, a DeFi lending protocol, and borrowed 19,762 wrapped ether (WETH), about $44.6 million, within about three minutes. Aave froze its markets as a precaution and reported no bad debt, meaning no loan whose collateral it cannot cover, because the position remains over-collateralized (LlamaRisk, Aave governance forum).

Source: 21shares, Binance, 03:25 and issuers (official). Est.: Arkham (05:20, swaps, movable, 06:24), LlamaRisk, Lookonchain, EmberCN, ZachXBT. CoinGecko: PAXG $3,991.74 (11:05), ETH $2,245 (06:25). Remainders computed.

What does this mean for 21shares

21shares’ physically-backed exchange-traded products (ETPs and ETFs) are not exposed to Binance. Underlying digital assets are held in cold storage by regulated third-party custodians, including BitGo, Coinbase Custody, Anchorage Digital, and Zodia Custody. 21shares does not hold assets in exchange accounts, thus separates product assets from any exchange’s balance sheet, so incidents like yesterday’s hack do not touch the assets backing our ETPs. 

Furthermore, liquidity for 21shares ETPs does not depend on a single venue: our market makers source liquidity across multiple trading venues and exchanges, so there is no single point of failure.

As a result of the operating structure that 21shares has created for managing digital assets, all our ETPs are trading normally today. 

Proud of our operational excellence

21shares has been managing its assets with this level of operational excellence since the launch of our very first ETP in 2018, and we are proud to be the only digital asset manager that has maintained continuous trading of every product for over eight years.

Table of contents

Share

Add to Preferred Sources

This report has been prepared and issued by 21Shares AG for publication globally. All information used in the publication of this report has been compiled from publicly available sources that are believed to be reliable, however we do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this report. Crypto asset trading involves a high degree of risk. The crypto asset market is new to many and unproven and may have the potential to not grow as expected.

Currently, there is relatively small use of crypto assets in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively large use by speculators, thus contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect an investment in crypto assets. In order to participate in the trading of crypto assets, you should be capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the investment and be able to bear the economic risk of losing your entire investment.

Nothing in this publication does or should be considered as an offer by 21Shares AG and/or its affiliates to sell or solicitation by 21Shares AG or its parent of any offer to buy bitcoin or other crypto assets or derivatives. This report is provided for information and research purposes only and should not be construed or presented as an offer or solicitation for any investment. The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or any offering and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to invest in any jurisdiction.

Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax, or other advice and users are cautioned against basing investment decisions or other decisions solely on the content hereof.

Latest insights

Stay informed with our Weekly Newsletter and deepen your insight with Monthly Reviews.

See all insights
Article page link
Smiling man with short curly hair wearing a navy blazer and white shirt against a light gray background.

Eliézer Ndinga

October 28, 2026

Perpetual futures vs. standard futures: how perps and funding work

Altcoins
Article page link

Wei Wayne Miao

October 28, 2026

What the 2026 US midterms change for digital asset regulation

Markets and Macro
Article page link

Adrian Fritz

October 20, 2026

Hyperliquid ETF: what drives HYPE and what to weigh first

Altcoins
Welcome to 21Shares
Country of residence
Country
Investor Type
Individual Investor
Professional investor

General Disclaimers

This website belongs to and is issued by 21 Shares (consisting of 21Shares AG and its affiliates). 21Shares publishes this website solely to provide information on 21Shares and its products. This website does not constitute a public offering of financial products.  Nothing on this website should be considered advice or a recommendation to any person to subscribe for financial products or investment services and activities. 

No information published on this website constitutes a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment instruments or to conclude any other transactions or any legal acts whatsoever.

The website may contain forward-looking statements. 21Shares makes no assurance that products based on crypto currencies, digital assets and indices referencing them will provide positive investment returns. Do not invest before carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such products and read in detail all pre-contractual documentation and periodic reports. Refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the relevant Prospectus (consisting of all its Supplements) and the Final Terms for details on the risks associated with an investment in the products offered by the issuers before investing. Seek your own independent investment advice on all applicable legal requirements, exchange control regulations and taxes in your jurisdiction.

Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only and past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future results. The investment performance of any security referred to on this website can be volatile and can go up or down in value and you can lose your entire investment. Exchange rates may affect the value of investments. Investments in foreign currencies are additionally subject to exchange rate fluctuations and therefore carry a higher level of risk. Therefore, 21Shares cannot guarantee that any capital invested will maintain its value or increase in value.

21Shares does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the website information and will not be responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the content. 21Shares will not be liable for damages (including damages for loss of earnings, business interruption, loss of information or other economic losses of any kind whatsoever) arising from the use, in any form or for any purpose, of the data and information contained on the website.

The entire content of the website is protected by copyright, with all rights reserved by 21Shares. You may save or print individual pages or sections of the website only if copyright and proprietary notices remain intact. Any saving or copying of data acknowledges that copyrights and ownership rights remain with 21Shares. The website does not grant any license or right to use images, trademarks, logos, or software, and downloading or copying any part does not transfer title. 

This website and the materials herein are directed only to certain types of investors in certain jurisdictions in which 21Shares’ products may be distributed. Accordingly, the website is not directed at any person in any jurisdiction in which (by reason of that person's nationality, tax residence or otherwise) publication of or access to the website is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such local restrictions apply must not access the website.

Agree and continue
Smiling man with short curly hair wearing a navy blazer and white shirt against a light gray background.

Eliézer Ndinga

Global Head of Research

Eliézer is the Global Head of Research at 21shares. As a founding team member of the firm, he helped build the research department from scratch and scale the firm from a 15-person startup with $20M under management to over $10B in AUM.

A pioneer in on-chain analytics, Eliézer co-created the GCCS taxonomy and led research pivotal to the SEC’s historic approval of the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. With over a decade in digital assets and venture capital including backing a fintech unicorn at seed, he has authored landmark industry reports on stablecoins, exposed major scandals and inflection points including FTX and the China ban, and continues to guide global regulators, institutions, and founders. Cited by the RAND Corporation, global press, and institutional investors, he lectures at global institutions on blockchain and financial systems

Articles Written

Perpetual futures vs. standard futures: how perps and funding work

Read

How pre-IPO ETPs work: listed access to private company valuations

Read

How AI and crypto are converging: eight use cases for allocators

Read
See all articles