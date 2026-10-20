Hyperliquid ETF: what drives HYPE and what to weigh first
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Hyperliquid ETF: what drives HYPE and what to weigh first

Adrian Fritz
October 20, 2026
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If you already hold bitcoin, the harder question is what else deserves a place beside it. A Hyperliquid ETF offers one answer: brokerage-account access to HYPE, the token of an exchange that kept trading when every major traditional venue was closed.

Hyperliquid kept pricing oil while traditional exchanges were closed

Hyperliquid is a derivatives exchange, a venue where people trade contracts that track the price of assets such as oil, equity indices, and crypto assets. It runs its matching engine, the software that pairs buyers with sellers, on its own blockchain, so it has no closing bell.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, US and Israeli forces struck Iran while the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), one of the world's largest derivatives exchanges, was closed for the weekend. Hyperliquid's oil contract traded past $111 a barrel, pricing the shock nearly 48 hours before traditional exchanges could. Bloomberg has cited its order book as a weekend oil reference.

A Hyperliquid ETF holds HYPE without a wallet or private key

A spot Hyperliquid ETF holds HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain, on your behalf and trades like a share. You buy it through a brokerage such as Fidelity or Charles Schwab, with no crypto wallet, private key, or exchange account. The mechanics match those of the spot bitcoin ETFs that began trading after SEC approval in January 2024.

Compared with buying HYPE directly, the wrapper removes custody work but adds a management fee, which direct ownership does not carry. 

HYPE ties its value to platform fees, where bitcoin relies on fixed supply

Hyperliquid sends 97% to 99% of its trading fees into automated HYPE buybacks (ASXN Hyperscreener, June 2026), which links the token to platform usage. A buyback is when an issuer purchases its own tokens or shares from the market, reducing the supply that remains.

The mechanism resembles a company that automatically spends almost all of its profit repurchasing its own shares, except that here the rule is written into the platform's code and runs around the clock. Each repurchase leaves fewer slices of the same pie, and total buybacks have passed $1.5 billion (ASXN Hyperscreener, June 2026).

Bitcoin's case rests on a fixed supply. HYPE's case, in 21shares' view, rests on usage: more trading generates more fees, and more fees fund more buybacks. Half of Hyperliquid's 10 busiest markets are not crypto, which has reduced its dependence on crypto trading volumes. 

Four risks sit beside the revenue link

A wrapper removes custody complexity, not asset risk. HYPE has recorded sharp drawdowns alongside sharp rallies, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Buybacks depend on trading appetite, so fees and buybacks fall if volumes fall. Founder token unlocks arrive on a schedule, so buybacks outpace that new supply only while revenue holds. Hyperliquid is also young: two market manipulation attacks in 2025 required centralized validator intervention (PANews; Halborn, 2025), and the regulatory framework around it is still forming.

Decide what share of your crypto holdings could absorb a deep drawdown before you weigh HYPE's story, because sizing is the one choice the wrapper cannot make for you. 

Watch the full video here.

FAQ

What is HYPE crypto? HYPE is the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain, which runs the Hyperliquid derivatives exchange. Hyperliquid directs 97% to 99% of its trading fees into automated HYPE buybacks (ASXN Hyperscreener, June 2026).

How does the HYPE buyback work? Automated purchases of HYPE are funded by 97% to 99% of Hyperliquid's trading fees, which reduces the supply that remains (ASXN Hyperscreener, June 2026). Buybacks slow if trading volumes fall.

Is a Hyperliquid ETF risky? Yes. HYPE has recorded sharp drawdowns, buybacks depend on trading volumes, founder token unlocks add supply on a schedule, and the platform is young. The ETF wrapper removes custody work, not these risks.

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Adrian Fritz

Chief Investment Strategist

Adrian Fritz is the Chief Investment Strategist at 21shares, responsible for shaping the firm’s global market outlook and communicating its investment narratives across digital assets. He bridges research, product, capital markets, and sales to help investors navigate the evolving digital asset landscape. He is also a lecturer at the HWZ Zurich University of Applied Sciences and the Certified Crypto Finance Expert (CCFE). Before entering the crypto industry, he worked in traditional finance for several years, including management consulting, corporate finance, and investment banking.

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