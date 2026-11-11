How a physically backed bitcoin ETP works, from order to custody

A physically backed bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) rests on a chain of counterparties, each with one defined job, between the order screen and the asset itself. A committee evaluating any bitcoin ETP is approving that chain, not a ticker.

A bitcoin ETP order settles in a brokerage account, not on a crypto exchange

A bitcoin ETP order never reaches a crypto exchange. It follows the same route as an order for any listed security.

The broker routes the order to the exchange where the ETP is listed, using the same infrastructure that handles orders for an Apple share or an S&P 500 index fund. A market maker, a specialized trading firm that quotes prices so orders fill quickly and cheaply, takes the other side of the trade if no seller is available. The position then settles in the investor’s brokerage account.

This is the secondary market, where existing ETP units change hands. Because it only moves existing units, a separate mechanism must supply new ones.

Authorized participants create new units and anchor the ETP price to bitcoin

New ETP units are created by an authorized participant (AP), a large financial institution with a formal agreement with the issuer.

When demand outstrips supply, the AP delivers cash or bitcoin to the issuer. The issuer creates new units and returns them to the AP, who releases them into the market. Equity, bond and gold exchange-traded funds have used the same creation and redemption process for decades. Only the underlying asset differs.

The same mechanism addresses pricing. If the ETP trades above the value of its bitcoin, an AP can create units and increase supply. If it trades below, an AP can redeem units and reduce supply. This arbitrage is the process designed to keep the ETP price close to the price of bitcoin.

Physical backing means the product buys real bitcoin and an independent custodian holds it

Physically backed means the product holds actual bitcoin, not a derivative that tracks its price. When an AP triggers a creation, bitcoin is purchased in the open market through regulated institutional trading venues, sized to match the new units.

That bitcoin then moves to a custodian, a company independent of the issuer whose sole function is safekeeping. The custodian is selected for its security infrastructure: cold storage (bitcoin held on hardware never connected to the internet), multi-signature controls (several independent approvals required before any bitcoin can move), insurance coverage and regular third-party audits.

The bitcoin is also held on a segregated basis, ring-fenced from the issuer’s own assets and from the assets of every other product. The structure is designed so that, if the issuer failed, the bitcoin would sit outside the issuer’s estate and remain held for ETP holders.

The structure removes operational complexity, not market risk

A bitcoin ETP does not protect investors from bitcoin’s price movements. Bitcoin has experienced drawdowns exceeding 50% at multiple points in its history, and holding it through an ETP does not change that.

The ETP structure changes how bitcoin is accessed, through exchange infrastructure and safeguards that institutional investors already know. It does not change the asset. Bitcoin remains a new asset class with real volatility, an evolving regulatory environment and open questions about its long-run role in a portfolio.

Whether a bitcoin ETP belongs in a portfolio is a question for each committee to answer. The next step is to map each counterparty in this chain to the prospectus and custody documentation before the allocation discussion begins. Watch how a physically backed bitcoin ETP works, step by step, in the video.

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FAQ

Is a bitcoin ETP backed by real bitcoin?

A physically backed bitcoin ETP holds actual bitcoin, not a derivative that tracks its price. When an authorized participant triggers the creation of new units, bitcoin is purchased in the open market and moved to an independent custodian. Each unit represents a share of that bitcoin.

Do I need a crypto exchange account to buy a bitcoin ETP?

No. A bitcoin ETP is bought through a standard brokerage account, on the exchange where it is listed, in the same way as any other listed security. The order never reaches a crypto exchange.

Where is the bitcoin in a bitcoin ETP stored?

It is held by a custodian that is independent of the issuer. The custodian uses cold storage, meaning hardware never connected to the internet, along with multi-signature controls, insurance coverage and third-party audits. The bitcoin is held on a segregated basis, separate from the issuer’s own assets.

What happens to the bitcoin in an ETP if the issuer fails?

The structure is designed to hold bitcoin on a segregated basis with an independent custodian, outside the issuer’s own assets, for the benefit of ETP holders. Investors should confirm the specific insolvency treatment in the product prospectus.

Does a bitcoin ETP reduce bitcoin’s price risk?

No. The ETP changes how bitcoin is accessed, not how it behaves. Bitcoin has experienced drawdowns exceeding 50% at multiple points in its history, and the same exposure applies through an ETP.