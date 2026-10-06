How clients can move onchain crypto into an ETP without selling

Clients who hold bitcoin, Ethereum, or other crypto assets onchain are starting to ask their advisors a structural question: is direct ownership still the right way to hold a position of this size? The answer depends on whether the client can move to an exchange-traded product (ETP), a regulated security that holds the underlying asset, without selling first.

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Why direct ownership becomes an operational question at scale

Private key management is an operational risk that grows with the size of the position. A client who holds crypto onchain also sits outside the institutional infrastructure that most professionally managed portfolios rely on. For an advisor, that means a large holding that cannot be reported, pledged, or reviewed alongside everything else the client owns.

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How in-kind creation moves crypto into an ETP without a sale

In-kind creation is a process in which a client transfers crypto directly to the ETP issuer in exchange for ETP shares valued at the current market value of that crypto. It is executed through a prime broker or professional trading desk.

The client does not convert to cash first. The client moves from direct onchain exposure to regulated, custodied exposure without triggering a sale.

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What changes for the client after the transfer

The client's exposure to the asset stays the same. What changes is where and how it is held. Custody moves to an institutional-grade custodian, private key management is no longer the client's responsibility, and the position sits alongside the rest of the portfolio.

Two further points matter for the advisor. Depending on the jurisdiction, the conversion may not trigger a capital gains event. Once held as an ETP, the position can typically be pledged with the client's wealth manager, which opens access to Lombard lending (borrowing against a securities portfolio as collateral) and other structured financing.

Crypto assets remain highly volatile, and a pledged position that falls in value reduces what the client can borrow against it. The ETP also replaces key management risk with reliance on the issuer's custody arrangements, which an advisor should review as part of due diligence. Tax treatment varies by country and by client, so it needs to be confirmed before any transfer begins.

Start with the tax question. If it clears, the rest of the conversation is about portfolio construction, not about a sale.

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FAQ

How do you transfer crypto into an ETP without selling it?

Through an in-kind creation, where the client sends crypto directly to the ETP issuer in exchange for ETP shares at the current market value of that crypto. It is executed through a prime broker or professional trading desk. No cash conversion takes place.

Does moving crypto into an ETP trigger capital gains tax?

Not necessarily. Depending on the jurisdiction, the conversion may not trigger a capital gains event. Treatment varies by country and by client, so the advisor should confirm the position with a qualified tax specialist before proceeding.

Can you borrow against a crypto ETP position?

Once held as an ETP, the position can typically be pledged with a wealth manager, which opens access to Lombard lending and other structured financing. Because crypto assets remain highly volatile, a fall in value reduces borrowing capacity.

Who executes an in-kind creation?

A prime broker or professional trading desk executes it on the client's behalf. The client's crypto is transferred to the ETP issuer, and the client receives ETP shares at the current market value of the crypto.

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