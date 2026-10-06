How clients can move onchain crypto into an ETP without selling
Subscribe to newsletter
Home
/
Insights
/
How clients can move onchain crypto into an ETP without selling
Back

How clients can move onchain crypto into an ETP without selling

Adrian Fritz
October 6, 2026
How clients can move onchain crypto into an ETP without selling

Clients who hold bitcoin, Ethereum, or other crypto assets onchain are starting to ask their advisors a structural question: is direct ownership still the right way to hold a position of this size? The answer depends on whether the client can move to an exchange-traded product (ETP), a regulated security that holds the underlying asset, without selling first.

Why direct ownership becomes an operational question at scale

Private key management is an operational risk that grows with the size of the position. A client who holds crypto onchain also sits outside the institutional infrastructure that most professionally managed portfolios rely on. For an advisor, that means a large holding that cannot be reported, pledged, or reviewed alongside everything else the client owns.

How in-kind creation moves crypto into an ETP without a sale

In-kind creation is a process in which a client transfers crypto directly to the ETP issuer in exchange for ETP shares valued at the current market value of that crypto. It is executed through a prime broker or professional trading desk.

The client does not convert to cash first. The client moves from direct onchain exposure to regulated, custodied exposure without triggering a sale.

What changes for the client after the transfer

The client's exposure to the asset stays the same. What changes is where and how it is held. Custody moves to an institutional-grade custodian, private key management is no longer the client's responsibility, and the position sits alongside the rest of the portfolio.

Two further points matter for the advisor. Depending on the jurisdiction, the conversion may not trigger a capital gains event. Once held as an ETP, the position can typically be pledged with the client's wealth manager, which opens access to Lombard lending (borrowing against a securities portfolio as collateral) and other structured financing.

Crypto assets remain highly volatile, and a pledged position that falls in value reduces what the client can borrow against it. The ETP also replaces key management risk with reliance on the issuer's custody arrangements, which an advisor should review as part of due diligence. Tax treatment varies by country and by client, so it needs to be confirmed before any transfer begins.

Start with the tax question. If it clears, the rest of the conversation is about portfolio construction, not about a sale.

FAQ

How do you transfer crypto into an ETP without selling it?

Through an in-kind creation, where the client sends crypto directly to the ETP issuer in exchange for ETP shares at the current market value of that crypto. It is executed through a prime broker or professional trading desk. No cash conversion takes place.

Does moving crypto into an ETP trigger capital gains tax?

Not necessarily. Depending on the jurisdiction, the conversion may not trigger a capital gains event. Treatment varies by country and by client, so the advisor should confirm the position with a qualified tax specialist before proceeding.

Can you borrow against a crypto ETP position?

Once held as an ETP, the position can typically be pledged with a wealth manager, which opens access to Lombard lending and other structured financing. Because crypto assets remain highly volatile, a fall in value reduces borrowing capacity.

Who executes an in-kind creation?

A prime broker or professional trading desk executes it on the client's behalf. The client's crypto is transferred to the ETP issuer, and the client receives ETP shares at the current market value of the crypto.

Table of contents

Share

Add to Preferred Sources

This report has been prepared and issued by 21Shares AG for publication globally. All information used in the publication of this report has been compiled from publicly available sources that are believed to be reliable, however we do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this report. Crypto asset trading involves a high degree of risk. The crypto asset market is new to many and unproven and may have the potential to not grow as expected.

Currently, there is relatively small use of crypto assets in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively large use by speculators, thus contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect an investment in crypto assets. In order to participate in the trading of crypto assets, you should be capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the investment and be able to bear the economic risk of losing your entire investment.

Nothing in this publication does or should be considered as an offer by 21Shares AG and/or its affiliates to sell or solicitation by 21Shares AG or its parent of any offer to buy bitcoin or other crypto assets or derivatives. This report is provided for information and research purposes only and should not be construed or presented as an offer or solicitation for any investment. The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or any offering and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to invest in any jurisdiction.

Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax, or other advice and users are cautioned against basing investment decisions or other decisions solely on the content hereof.

Latest insights

Stay informed with our Weekly Newsletter and deepen your insight with Monthly Reviews.

See all insights
Article page link

Matt Mena

October 6, 2026

Bitcoin defies a historically weak September as fundamentals lead

Bitcoin
Article page link
Black silhouette of a rabbit against a coral pink background with speckled texture on the silhouette.

21shares team

September 30, 2026

Monthly Flows Report - September 2026

Markets and Macro
Article page link

Maximiliaan Michielsen

September 22, 2026

Onchain financial apps: how Ethena and ether.fi drive inclusion

Ethereum
Welcome to 21Shares
Country of residence
Country
Investor Type
Individual Investor
Professional investor

General Disclaimers

This website belongs to and is issued by 21 Shares (consisting of 21Shares AG and its affiliates). 21Shares publishes this website solely to provide information on 21Shares and its products. This website does not constitute a public offering of financial products.  Nothing on this website should be considered advice or a recommendation to any person to subscribe for financial products or investment services and activities. 

No information published on this website constitutes a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment instruments or to conclude any other transactions or any legal acts whatsoever.

The website may contain forward-looking statements. 21Shares makes no assurance that products based on crypto currencies, digital assets and indices referencing them will provide positive investment returns. Do not invest before carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such products and read in detail all pre-contractual documentation and periodic reports. Refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the relevant Prospectus (consisting of all its Supplements) and the Final Terms for details on the risks associated with an investment in the products offered by the issuers before investing. Seek your own independent investment advice on all applicable legal requirements, exchange control regulations and taxes in your jurisdiction.

Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only and past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future results. The investment performance of any security referred to on this website can be volatile and can go up or down in value and you can lose your entire investment. Exchange rates may affect the value of investments. Investments in foreign currencies are additionally subject to exchange rate fluctuations and therefore carry a higher level of risk. Therefore, 21Shares cannot guarantee that any capital invested will maintain its value or increase in value.

21Shares does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the website information and will not be responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the content. 21Shares will not be liable for damages (including damages for loss of earnings, business interruption, loss of information or other economic losses of any kind whatsoever) arising from the use, in any form or for any purpose, of the data and information contained on the website.

The entire content of the website is protected by copyright, with all rights reserved by 21Shares. You may save or print individual pages or sections of the website only if copyright and proprietary notices remain intact. Any saving or copying of data acknowledges that copyrights and ownership rights remain with 21Shares. The website does not grant any license or right to use images, trademarks, logos, or software, and downloading or copying any part does not transfer title. 

This website and the materials herein are directed only to certain types of investors in certain jurisdictions in which 21Shares’ products may be distributed. Accordingly, the website is not directed at any person in any jurisdiction in which (by reason of that person's nationality, tax residence or otherwise) publication of or access to the website is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such local restrictions apply must not access the website.

Agree and continue

Start investing today

Step 1
Select a brokerage account below or contact your financial advisor.
Don't see your brokerage? Search for 21shares on your brokerage of choice.
Step 2
Connect with a 21shares representative for more information on how our funds can fit in an investment portfolio
Contact us
*It is important to note that market orders will execute at the current market price, while limit orders allow investors to set a specific price at which to buy or sell the ETP.

Adrian Fritz

Chief Investment Strategist

Adrian Fritz is the Chief Investment Strategist at 21shares, responsible for shaping the firm’s global market outlook and communicating its investment narratives across digital assets. He bridges research, product, capital markets, and sales to help investors navigate the evolving digital asset landscape. He is also a lecturer at the HWZ Zurich University of Applied Sciences and the Certified Crypto Finance Expert (CCFE). Before entering the crypto industry, he worked in traditional finance for several years, including management consulting, corporate finance, and investment banking.

Articles Written

When the internet goes dark, Bitcoin doesn’t

Read

State of Crypto #16: Market Outlook 2026

Read

How Maple Finance is DeFi’s answer to private credit

Read
See all articles